Friday, July 8
1-2 p.m. — Nature Time at the Beach
Meet at the beach. Hey kids, join us at the beach to explore nature. Bring shoes for short walks, and dress for wet adventures.
5-6 p.m. — Geology Hike at Chimney Rock
Meet at the Chimney Rock Trailhead. Travel through time to learn about the amazing geologic processes that formed the beautiful Whitewater River Valley. Find out how oceans, glaciers, and raging rivers have shaped this landscape. The hike includes an elevation gain of 200 feet and a distance of 0.7 miles.
Saturday, July 9
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Fossil Field Trip
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Find and keep fossils of animals that lived here hundreds of millions of years ago! What can they tell us about the past? Bring transportation, as the site is nine miles from the park.
10-11:30 a.m. — Jelly Making Demonstration
Meet at the Nature Store. Ever had the urge to use some of those abundant wild berries to make your own jams and jellies? Learn the basics from Minnesota State Fair blue ribbon winner Chuck Kernler. Samples of jelly will be shared.
4-5 p.m. — Ask a Naturalist – Park History
Meet at the Nature Store. Whitewater State Park has been around for 100 years. Global events like the Great Depression and two world wars have influenced the development of the park. From the hard work of the CCC to the presence of German POWs, the park has connected with the larger world. Curious about the park's past? Stop by the Nature Store, and ask a naturalist your questions.
8:30-9:30 p.m. — Bats of the Blufflands
Meet at the North Picnic Pavilion. Learn about Minnesota's bat population and the dreaded white nose syndrome that threatens their world. We will separate fact from fiction about these fascinating little animals. Near the end of the program, we will try to see bats emerging from their daytime slumber.
Sunday, July 10
10:30 a.m to 12 p.m. — Intro to Trout Fishing
Meet at the South Picnic Area. This activity is designed to introduce you to trout fishing. Youngsters must be accompanied by an adult. All equipment provided. Bring your own bait; worms often work best. Fishing licenses and trout stamps are not required when fishing during the activity. To sign up, call 507-312-2301 or email sara.holger@state.mn.us.
