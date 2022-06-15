Friday, June 17
1 p.m. — Nature Time at the Beach
Meet at the beach. Hey kids, join as at the beach every Friday throughout the summer to explore nature. Bring shoes for short walks and adventures
5-7 p.m. — Lost Cemeteries of the Whitewater Valley
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Visit historic cemeteries in the Whitewater Valley. Learn about some of the early people who lived here and discover how life has changed in the valley. Bring transportation.
Saturday, June 18
8 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Parsnip Pull
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Wild parsnip is an invasive plant that can cause a rash and blisters. Volunteers can assist by pulling wild parsnips from heavy use areas in the park. Working together, we can slow the spread of this invasive plant at Whitewater State Park. Free lunch will be provided. To sign up, email sara.holger@state.mn.us or call 507-312-2308.
1-2 p.m. — Mini Monsters at the Beach
Meet at the beach. Many small creatures live in Whitewater’s coldwater streams and at the beach. Get wet as we use nets to search for some of Whitewater’s miniature water monsters!
2-4 p.m. — Great Birds of the Whitewater Valley Field Trip
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Join us on an auto tour of the Whitewater Wildlife Management Area to learn about the remarkable recovery of the wild turkey, bald eagle, trumpeter swan and other great birds we find today. Bring transportation.
5-6 p.m. Evening Beaver Hike
Meet at the South Picnic Area.
Learn about the important role beavers play in the natural world. We’ll dress up a participant as a beaver to learn about their adaptations and we’ll hike to look for beaver signs.
Sunday, June 19
10:30 a.m to 12 p.m. Intro to Trout Fishing
Meet at the South Picnic Area. This activity is designed to introduce you to trout fishing. Youngsters must be accompanied by an adult. All equipment provided. Bring your own bait; worms often work best. Fishing licenses and trout stamps are not required when fishing during the activity. To sign up call 507-312-2301 or email sara.holger@state.mn.us. If you need an accommodation, please contact Sara at sara.holger@state.mn.us or 507-312-2301, two weeks prior to the event.
