Saturdays, March 4, 11, 18, and 25
10-11:30 a.m. — Maple Syrup Making for the Whole Family
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Celebrate spring in Whitewater State Park's sugar bush. This activity will introduce the long history of maple syrup and sugar making, as well as the equipment and procedures used. Participants will tap trees, gather and boil sap, and, best of all, taste pure maple syrup! Reservations are required. To sign up, email sara.holger@state.mn.us, or call 507-312-2301.
1-2:30 p.m. — Maple Syrup Making for the Whole Family
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. See description from above.
Wednesday, March 8
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — H.O.P. into the Park — Hemmelberg House
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Join us for our monthly H.O.P. (Healthy Older People) into the Park program hosted by the Friends of Whitewater State Park. This month we'll hear from local history enthusiast Chuck Kernler about the history and significance of the William Hemmelberg stone house located in the Whitewater Valley.
