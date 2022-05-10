Wednesday, May 11
From 10 a.m. to noon, the park will offer its H.O.P. into the Park: Nature Photography 101 event.
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Join us for our monthly H.O.P. into the Park program (Healthy Older People). Minnesota Master Naturalist volunteer Joni Welda will share some nature photography tips and tricks. This program is for all photography and nature enthusiasts regardless of your equipment. We'll go over the basics of how to best capture nature through any camera. We'll discuss light, angles, backgrounds and ethics. Bring your camera, and we’ll practice outdoors in the prairie garden.
Saturday, May 14
From 11 a.m. to noon, or again from 1-2 p.m, join in the Carley Bluebell Festival – Wildflower Walk.
Meet at Carley State Park Picnic Shelter. Celebrate the beauty of our spring bluebells, in abundance at Carley State Park. During this walk we'll learn about some of the common spring wildflowers, so you can share them with others on your next walk in the woods. Carley State Park is located approximately 10 miles northwest of Whitewater State Park on Wabasha County Road 4. To sign up, email jeremy.darst@state.mn.us or call 507-312-2301.
Friday, May 20
From 2-4 p.m. join the Caving Field Trip.
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Want to explore a small wild cave? This is your chance! Size is limited. Reservations are required. Stop in, email sara.holger@state.mn.us or call 507-312-2301 for reservations. Bring flashlights, transportation, and wear long pants and shirts that can get dirty.
From 6-7 p.m., check out “Geologic Wonders of Southeast Minnesota.”
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Join retired Department of Natural Resources Hydrologist Jeff Green for a virtual tour of some of the coolest sites in Southeast Minnesota! From springs to sinkholes, caves and rock formations, you'll be fascinated by the unique geology of the Driftless Area.
Saturday, May 21
From 10 a.m. to noon, join the Fossil Field Trip.
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. On this trip you will find, and can keep, fossils of plants and animals that lived here hundreds of millions of years ago. They were on earth long before the dinosaurs! Bring transportation, as the site is nine miles from the park.
From 12-2 p.m. check out “Wildlife of the 1800s - Marnach House Open House.”
Meet at the Marnach House in the Whitewater Wildlife Management Area.
Learn about the animals who roamed the Whitewater Valley when the Marnach family arrived in the 1850s. This activity is part of the Annual Marnach House Open House sponsored by the Rollingstone - Luxemburg Heritage Museum. Walk the 1.6-mile, one-way trail to the house or take a tractor hayride on the hour. Parking located off Highway 74, approximately eight miles north of the park.
From 12-2 p.m. check out the Whitewater Valley History Tour.
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Join a park naturalist for an auto tour of the Whitewater River Valley. We'll learn about the natural and human history of the area and discover why three of the five towns established here in the late 1800s disappeared. Bring transportation. Space is limited. To sign up, email sara.holger@state.mn.us or call 507-312-2301.
From 1-3 p.m. join the Karst Field Trip
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Join retired Department of Natural Resources Hydrologist Jeff Green for a tour of local karst features. Learn how the water traveling in this landscape moves back and forth from the underground to the surface through a labyrinth of fractures and passages. This “Swiss cheese-like” underground makes the area particularly susceptible to groundwater pollution. Space is limited. Bring transportation. To sign up, email sara.holger@state.mn.us or call 507-312-2301.
From 6-7 p.m. check out “The Farmer Who Went Underground.”
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Much of the landscape of Southeast Minnesota is dominated by a patchwork of farm fields and pastures. Ever wonder what's happening under those fields? Join area farmer and soil conservationist Martin Larsen to hear about his adventures caving below the farm fields of the region. Martin will share his unique perspective as a farmer, feedlot technician for the Olmsted County Soil and Water Conservation District, and active caver who spends about 500 hours each year exploring underground.
