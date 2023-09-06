Saturday, September 9
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Caving Field Trip
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Want to explore a small wild cave? This is your chance. Group size is limited. Reservations are required. To sign up, email sara.holger@state.mn.us, or call 507-312-2301 for reservations. Bring transportation and flashlights, and wear long pants and shirts that can get dirty.
2-3 p.m. — Into the Multiverse
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Hey kids, did you know a handful of moss is home to thousands of microscopic creatures? Join a naturalist on a quest to find some of the fantastic flora and fauna thriving in the secret microcosms of Whitewater State Park. Discover creatures that look like they came straight out of a science fiction movie. This short hike behind the Visitor Center will be fun for all ages.
Wednesday, September 13
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — H.O.P. into the Park – History of the Dakota Half Breed Reservation
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Join us for our monthly H.O.P. (Healthy Older People) into the Park program, hosted by the Friends of Whitewater State Park. This month, Katie Himanga will talk about the history of the Dakota Half Breed Tract. Pressed by the U.S. Government to cede land they held in Wisconsin, Dakota people signed a treaty in 1830 that included a provision creating an Indian Reservation at Lake Pepin. It was intended to be the home, into perpetuity, of the mixed heritage descendants of traders and their Dakota wives. The reservation extended downriver from present-day Red Wing to Kellogg and inland 15 miles from the shore of Lake Pepin. However, the treaty did not stop settlers and land speculators from claiming ownership of reservation land.
Saturday, September 16
12-2 p.m. — Fossil Field Trip
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. During this program, we will go and look for ancient sea life that lived in the area hundreds of millions of years ago. We'll start with a brief introduction, then drive out of the park nine miles to hunt for fossils. Bring transportation.
Saturday, September 23
1-2 p.m. — Make a Nature Journal
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Hey kids, come make and decorate your very own nature journal for recording nature observations throughout the year.
Sunday, September 24
1-3 p.m. — Guided Forest Bathing Walk – Walk with Ease
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Join park naturalist and certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide Sara Holger for our monthly forest bathing walk at Whitewater State Park. These gentle walks incorporate mindfulness activities and meet standards for the Walk with Ease program of the Arthritis Foundation. To sign up, email sara.holger@state.mn.us, or call 507-312-2301.
Saturday, September 30
10-11 a.m. — Flyers, Floaters, Droppers, and Poppers: The Many Adventures of Seeds
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. The various ways plants spread their seeds is incredible. Join Minnesota Master Naturalist volunteer Joel Dunnette to see, feel, and experience some of the fascinating adaptations seeds have developed to be able to move to new locations.
If you need an accommodation, please contact Sara at sara.holger@state.mn.us or 507-312-2301, two weeks prior to the event.
