Friday, August 4
1-2 p.m. — Nature Time at the Beach
Meet at the beach. Hey kids, come on down to the beach for fun activities to learn about nature at Whitewater State Park. Bring shoes that can get wet.
6-7 p.m. — Beavers of the Valley
Meet at the South Picnic Area. Come learn all about nature's architects. We will learn about the adaptations that allow these amazing mammals to thrive in the Whitewater Valley. During the program, we will also take a short walk and look at the construction project currently underway.
Saturday, August 5
9-11:30 a.m. — Marnach House Hike
Meet at the Marnach House Parking Lot in Whitewater WMA. During this program, we will journey down the old stagecoach road to a house from another time. The old stone house stands as a testament to the Luxembourg immigrants that erected it over 160 years ago. This hike will be 2.6 miles.
2-3 p.m. — Placing the Past: Visiting Whitewater's CCC Camp
Meet at the South Picnic Area. The young men of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) helped build Whitewater State Park during the 1930s. After long days working in the park, they would retire to the South Picnic area. During this program, we will visit the site of the former camp. We will learn about the layout of the camp and the daily routine of the enrollees.
3-4 p.m. — Camouflage Creature Walk
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Hey kids, do you enjoy going on walks and finding cool things along the way? Come discover what true camouflage means as we take a short walk to find hidden taxidermy animals along the trail that use camouflage to hide themselves in the wild.
5-6 p.m. — Song Dogs of the Valley
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Have you ever heard eerie howling in the night? Coyotes, or song dogs, have received a bad reputation through history. Join a naturalist to discover the importance of coyotes, view and compare real fur pelts, make a take-home paw print craft, and go on a brief walk to learn their special traits.
Sunday, August 6
10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Intro to Trout Fishing
Meet at the South Picnic Area. This activity is designed to introduce you to trout fishing. Youngsters must be accompanied by an adult. All equipment provided. Bring your own bait; worms often work best. Fishing licenses and trout stamps are not required when fishing during the activity.
If you need an accommodation, please contact Sara at sara.holger@state.mn.us or 507-312-2301, two weeks prior to the event.
