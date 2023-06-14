Friday, June 23
1-2 p.m. — Nature Time at the Beach
Meet at the beach. Hey kids, come on down to the beach for fun activities to learn about nature at Whitewater State Park. Bring shoes that can get wet.
6-7 p.m. — Introduction to Geocaching
Meet at the Nature Store. Want to go on a treasure hunt? Using a little technology and the signals from satellites above, we will search for clues to find a cache hidden in the park. We'll be using the park's GPS units during the program.
Saturday, June 24
1 p.m. — Camouflage Creature Walk
Meet at the beach. Hey kids, join a naturalist on a short walk to learn about camouflage and find hidden creatures along the trail.
4-5 p.m. — Placing the Past: Visiting Whitewater's CCC Camp
Meet at the South Picnic Area. The young men of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) helped build Whitewater State Park during the 1930s. After long days working in the park, they would retire to the South Picnic area. During this program, we will visit the site of the former camp. We will learn about the layout of the camp and the daily routine of the enrollees.
8:30-9:30 p.m. — Bats in the Blufflands
Meet at the North Picnic Shelter. Come learn about Minnesota's native bats. We will separate fact from fiction about these fascinating little animals. Near the end of the program, we will try to see bats emerging from their daytime slumber.
Sunday, June 25
10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Intro to Trout Fishing
Meet at the South Picnic Area. This activity is designed to introduce you to trout fishing. Youngsters must be accompanied by an adult. All equipment provided. Bring your own bait; worms often work best. Fishing licenses and trout stamps are not required when fishing during the activity.
If you need an accommodation, please contact Sara at sara.holger@state.mn.us or 507-312-2301, two weeks prior to the event.
