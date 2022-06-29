Friday, July 1
1-2 p.m. — Nature Time at the Beach
Meet at the beach. Hey kids, join as at the beach every Friday throughout the summer to explore nature. Bring shoes for short walks and adventures.
5-6 p.m. — Snakes of the Blufflands
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Sixteen of Minnesota’s 17 kinds of snakes live in the blufflands. Learn how we can live, work and recreate in the blufflands and still conserve these awesome creatures.
Saturday, July 2
10-11 a.m. — Fish Printing
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Hey kids, come learn about the fish of Minnesota and make your very own fish print to take home.
1-2 p.m. — Water Games at the Beach
Meet at the beach. Hey kids, join us at the beach to play games and get wet as we learn about water and what lives in it and on it. Wear shoes that can get wet.
3-4 p.m. — Make Your Own Walking Stick
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Come learn how to transform European buckthorn, an invasive species, into a handy walking stick. Participants will make their own walking sticks to take home and learn how to identify and prevent the spread of common invasive species in Minnesota.
8:30-9:30 p.m. — Fireflies
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Instead of fireworks, come watch the fireflies! We’ll learn about these amazing insects and why they are disappearing. Then we’ll take a short hike to survey the fireflies in the park. Bring a flashlight.
Sunday, July 3
10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. — Intro to Trout Fishing
Meet at the South Picnic Area. This activity is designed to introduce you to trout fishing. Youngsters must be accompanied by an adult. All equipment provided. Bring your own bait; worms often work best. Fishing licenses and trout stamps are not required when fishing during the activity. To sign up call 507-312-2301 or email sara.holger@state.mn.us.
2 - 3 p.m. — Nature Scavenger Hunt
Meet at the beach. Hey kids, join us on a scavenger hunt to learn about nature in the park. Everyone wins a prize! Bring shoes for a short hike.
5-6 p.m. — P.O.W.s of Whitewater State Park
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Did you know that Whitewater State Park was once home to German prisoners of war? Come learn about one of lesser known parts of Minnesota’s History. What did they do here? Where did they go? What was life like being a prisoner? Did they cause mischief? Come find out!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.