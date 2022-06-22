Friday, June 24
1 p.m. — Nature Time at the Beach
Meet at the beach. Hey kids, join as at the beach every Friday throughout the summer to explore nature. Bring shoes for short walks and dress for adventures!
Saturday, June 25
10-12 p.m. — Fossil Field Trip
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. On this trip you will find, and can keep, fossils of animals that lived here hundreds of millions of years ago. They were on earth long before the dinosaurs! Bring transportation.
1-2 p.m. — Fish Printing
Meet at the beach. Hey kids! Come try your hand at this ancient art form while learning more about the fish that live in Southeast Minnesota. Make a fish print to bring home.
2-3 p.m. — Intro to Geocaching
Meet at the Nature Store. Want to go on a treasure hunt? Using a little technology and the signals from satellites above, we will search for clues to find a cache hidden in the park. We’ll be using the park’s GPS units during the program. Avenza App users can download the park map ahead of time.
4-5 p.m. — Highlights Hike
Meet at the Meadow Parking Lot. The trails in the park all have unique historical and ecological tales to tell. During this hike we will learn about some of the unique stories this section of the park’s trail system can tell. Come join us for some great views and enhance you appreciation for this wonderful trail.
This 1-mile hike includes 200 feet of elevation gain and stairs.
Sunday, June 26
10:30 a.m to 12 p.m. — Intro to Trout Fishing
Meet at the South Picnic Area. This activity is designed to introduce you to trout fishing. Youngsters must be accompanied by an adult. All equipment provided. Bring your own bait; worms often work best. Fishing licenses and trout stamps are not required when fishing during the activity. To sign up call 507-312-2301 or email sara.holger@state.mn.us
