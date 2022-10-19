Wednesday, October 19
12-3 p.m. — Off the Beaten Path
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Join us on a crisp fall hike to points unknown. Whitewater has a few spectacular views that have remained hidden from even the most seasoned visitor. During this hike, we will leave the trails behind us, as we venture out into a little-used part of the park. No dogs allowed. The distance of the hike is 3.2 miles, and the elevation gain is 350 feet. Reservations are required. Email Jeremy.darst@state.mn.us, or call 507-312-2301.
Thursday, October 20
10-11 a.m. — Nature Bracelets: Weaving with Natural Fibers
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Learn about those who lived here 200 years ago and ways these early people used plants for survival. We’ll transform plant fibers into nature bracelets you can keep.
1-3 p.m. — The Skeleton Key
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Ever found a skull on a hike and wondered what it is? Did you know there's a key to unlock that mystery? Join us as we explore different animal skulls and learn how they can tell us what an animal ate, what senses were important to its survival, and identify a skull yourself.
Friday, October 21
10-11 a.m. — Nature Journals
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Ever wondered how scientists take notes in the field? We will take a short walk and learn about how scientists use field journals to study nature. Make your own journal to take home.
12-2 p.m. — Fossil Field Trip
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. During this program, we will go and look for ancient sea life that lived in the area hundreds of millions of years ago. We'll start with a brief introduction at the visitor center, then drive out of the park nine miles to hunt for fossils. Bring transportation.
3-4 p.m. — Snakes of the Blufflands
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Sixteen of Minnesota's 17 kinds of snakes live in the Blufflands. Learn how we can live, work, and recreate in the Blufflands and still conserve these awesome creatures.
5-6 p.m. — Beavers in the Valley
Meet at the South Picnic Area. Come learn all about nature’s architects. We will learn about the adaptations that allow these amazing mammals to thrive in the Whitewater Valley. During the program, we will also take a short walk and look at the construction project currently underway.
Saturday, October 22
10-11 a.m. — Camouflage Walk
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Stay hidden, stay safe. During this walk, we will learn how animals utilize color and behavior to remain hidden. We will learn about some of the local animals as we try and overcome their camouflage and discover them hidden in the woods.
1-3 p.m. — Archery in the Glen
Meet at the Gooseberry Glen Picnic Area. This archery program provides hands-on instruction shooting a bow and arrow from certified instructors in a safe and supportive environment. Aim for family adventure with kid-friendly equipment designed for beginners age eight and older. Children age 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Personal archery equipment is not allowed. All archery programs are free with a Minnesota State Parks vehicle entrance permit.
6-7 p.m. — Whitewater’s Prisoners of War
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Did you know that Whitewater State Park was once home to German prisoners of war? Come learn about one of the lesser-known parts of Minnesota's history. What did they do here? Where did they go? What was life like being a prisoner? Did they cause mischief? Come find out.
