Wednesday, June 14
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — H.O.P. into the Park — Climate Change Considerations in Habitat Restoration
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Join us for our monthly H.O.P. (Healthy Older People) into the Park Program, hosted by the Friends of Whitewater State Park. This month, Christine Johnson, assistant manager of the Whitewater Wildlife Management Area, will share how climate change projections will be incorporated into the Whitewater WMA plan for forest and prairie restorations, prescribed burning, goat and cattle grazing, and our farming practices.
Friday, June 16
1-2 p.m. — Nature Time at the Beach
Meet at the beach. Hey kids, come on down to the beach for fun activities to learn about nature at Whitewater State Park. Bring shoes that can get wet.
Saturday, June 17
8 a.m. to 12 p.m. — 11th Annual Parsnip Pull
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Wild parsnip is an invasive plant that causes a painful blistering effect on the skin. Volunteers are needed to pull wild parsnips from heavy use areas of the park. Training and lunch will be provided. Sign up by email at sara.holger@state.mn.us, or call 507-312-2301.
1-2 p.m. — Highlights Hike — Eagle Hike
Meet at the Meadow Parking Lot. The trails in the park all have unique historical and ecological tales to tell. During this hike, we will learn about some of the unique stories this section of the park's trail system can tell. Come join us for some great views, and enhance your appreciation for this wonderful trail.
Distance for this hike will be one mile; it will include a 200-foot elevation gain and stairs.
5-6 p.m. — Snakes of the Blufflands
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Sixteen of Minnesota’s 17 kinds of snakes live in the Blufflands. Learn how we can live, work, and recreate and still conserve these awesome creatures.
Sunday, June 18
10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Intro to Trout Fishing
Meet at the South Picnic Area. This activity is designed to introduce you to trout fishing. Youngsters must be accompanied by an adult. All equipment provided. Bring your own bait; worms often work best. Fishing licenses and trout stamps are not required when fishing during the activity.
1-3 p.m. — Guided Forest Bathing Walk – Walk with Ease
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Join park naturalist and certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide Sara Holger for our monthly forest bathing walk at Whitewater State Park. These gentle walks incorporate mindfulness activities and meet standards for the Walk with Ease program of the Arthritis Foundation. To sign up, email sara.holger@state.mn.us, or call 507-312-2301.
If you need an accommodation, please contact Sara at sara.holger@state.mn.us or 507-312-2301, two weeks prior to the event.
