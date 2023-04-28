Saturday, May 6
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Morel Mushrooms
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. It is springtime and morels, Minnesota’s state mushroom, should be popping up. On this easy walk, we’ll point out what to look for and practice responsible foraging techniques. Space is limited, and registration is required. Sign up before May 1 by calling 507-312-2301 or by email at sara.holger@state.mn.us.
Sunday, May 7
1-2 p.m. — Bird Banding Demonstration
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Join Master Bird Bander Greg Munson at the visitor center bird feeders for close-up experiences with birds. Program participants will have the opportunity to handle and release birds after they have been caught in nets, studied, observed, and banded with an aluminum tag. In the event of rain, the program will be canceled.
Wednesday, May 10
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — H.O.P. into the Park — Distribution and Ecology of Fishers in Southern Minnesota, Preliminary Results
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Join us for our monthly H.O.P. (Healthy Older People) into the Park program hosted by the Friends of Whitewater State Park. This month, we welcome University of Minnesota-Duluth Wildlife Ecologist Michael Joyce. Hear preliminary results from a new study to learn more about fisher ecology and population status in southern Minnesota.
Saturday, May 13
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Carley State Park Bluebell Festival
Meet at Carley State Park Picnic Shelter. This event is offered at nearby Carley State Park. Come celebrate the beauty of our spring bluebells, in abundance at Carley State Park. A variety of activities will be offered throughout the day, including a family scavenger hunt, Mother's Day card making for kids, and archery for ages eight and older. Guided wildflower walks will start at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Marnach House Open House
Meet at the Marnach House Parking Lot in the Whitewater Wildlife Management Area. In the event of poor weather, this event will be canceled. In 1857, deep in the Whitewater River Valley, Luxembourg immigrants built a stone house that today is listed on the National Historic Register. The Luxembourg Heritage Society in nearby Rollingstone hosts open house events each spring and fall with wagon rides out to the house every hour on the hour.
1-3 p.m. — Morel Mushrooms
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. See description from May 6.
Sunday, May 14
1-2 p.m. — Bird Banding Demonstration
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. See description from May 7.
Saturday, May 20
12-2 p.m. — Fossil Field Trip
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. During this program, we will go and look for ancient sea life that lived in the area hundreds of millions of years ago. We'll start with a brief introduction at the visitor center, then drive out of the park nine miles to hunt for fossils. Bring transportation.
Sunday, May 21
1-2 p.m. — Bird Banding Demonstration
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. See description from May 7.
If you need an accommodation, please contact Sara at sara.holger@state.mn.us or 507-312-2301, two weeks prior to the event.
