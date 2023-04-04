Wednesday, April 12
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — H.O.P. into the Park — The Humble Horse Project
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Join us for our monthly H.O.P. (Healthy Older People) into the Park program hosted by the Friends of Whitewater State Park. This month we welcome Em Loerzel to share about The Humble Horse Project. In the 1970s, the Lac La Croix Indian Pony, or the Ojibwe Pony, was driven to the brink of extinction. Today, with 150 left on Turtle Island, the Humble Horse Project is dedicated to the preservation, education, and reconnection of the Ojibwe Pony.
Saturday, April 15
12-2 p.m. — Off the Beaten Path Hike
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Grab your camera, and join us for a hike off the beaten path. During this program, we will be leaving the trail system behind and visiting a place very few visitors have seen. A journey over uneven and sometimes muddy ground will lead us to some spectacular views. Hiking boots are highly recommended. The distance for this hike is two miles, with an elevation gain of 300 feet. No dogs allowed. Registration is required. To register, call 507-312-2301, or email Jeremy.Darst@state.mn.us.
April 18-20, 22-23, 25-27
12-4 p.m. — The Natural History of the Driftless Area — Minnesota Master Naturalist Course
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. This is an eight-part course. You must attend all sessions. Learn about the natural history of the Big Woods, Big Rivers biome, and the "Driftless" area of southeast Minnesota. Through lectures, hikes, hands-on activities, field trips, and guest presenters, you'll gain a new understanding and appreciation of the geology, plants, wildlife, aquatic systems, and human history of this unique region. For more information or to register, visit https://www.minnesotamasternaturalist.org/courses/.
Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22
6-8 p.m. — Two Part Fly-Fishing for Beginners Course
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. This is a two-part course. You must attend both sessions. To many people, fly-fishing for trout is the ultimate outdoor experience. It requires an intimate knowledge of trout and their stream environment. This two-session class on April 21 and April 22 is designed for those seriously interested in learning how to fly-fish. Reservations are required. Register before April 20 by emailing sara.holger@state.mn.us or by calling 507-312-2301. A course fee of $20 is required at the time of registration.
Sunday, April 29
1-3 p.m. — Guided Forest Bathing Walk — Walk with Ease
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Join park naturalist and certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide Sara Holger for our monthly forest bathing walk at Whitewater State Park. These gentle walks incorporate mindfulness activities and meet standards for the Walk with Ease program of the Arthritis Foundation. To sign up, email sara.holger@state.mn.us or call 507-312-2301.
If you need an accommodation, please contact Sara at sara.holger@state.mn.us or 507-312-2301, two weeks prior to the event.
