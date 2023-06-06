Friday, June 9
1-2 p.m. — Nature Time at the Beach
Meet at the beach. Hey kids, come on down to the beach for fun activities to learn about nature at Whitewater State Park. Bring shoes that can get wet.
4-6 p.m. — Ghost Town Cemetery Field Trip
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Join a park naturalist for an auto tour of the Whitewater River Valley. We will visit a ghost town cemetery and learn about the natural and cultural history of the valley. Discover why three of the five villages in the valley were abandoned. Bring transportation.
Saturday, June 10
10-11 a.m. — Catch a Butterfly
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Come learn about our amazing butterflies. We will take a short walk to catch butterflies so we can observe them up close. Bring your own net if you have one, or use one of the parks.
12-1 p.m. — Medicine Forest Walk
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Join a naturalist on a short walk to explore some of the medicinal plants of the forest. Learn how many of the medicines synthetically made today originated from plants growing in our area. We'll also learn how the forest provides well-being benefits to all who walk among the trees.
Sunday, June 11
10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Intro to Trout Fishing
Meet at the South Picnic Area. This activity is designed to introduce you to trout fishing. Youngsters must be accompanied by an adult. All equipment provided. Bring your own bait; worms often work best. Fishing licenses and trout stamps are not required when fishing during the activity.
If you need an accommodation, please contact Sara at sara.holger@state.mn.us or 507-312-2301, two weeks prior to the event.
