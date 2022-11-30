Saturday, December 10
3-4 p.m. — Beavers in the Valley
Meet at the South Picnic Area. Come learn all about nature’s architects. We will learn about the adaptations that allow these amazing mammals to thrive in the Whitewater Valley. During the program, we will also take a short walk and look at the construction project currently underway.
Wednesday, December 14
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — H.O.P. into the Park: The Iron Hiding in the Cornfield
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. During this month’s H.O.P., we will discover a lesser-known chapter of Minnesota’s past. Starting in the 1940s, the fields of Mower and Olmstead counties were dotted with small open-pit iron mines. With the right geological conditions, areas of these counties could yield commercial quantities of iron ore. We will look at the geology that help create these iron ore deposits and the legacy the mining has left on the landscape.
Saturday, December 17
12-2:30 p.m. — Geocaching Adventure
Meet at the Whitewater Visitor Center. Ever want to get out and explore? During this program, we will be going geocaching, looking for things hidden in the woods. What will make this hunt even more exciting is that it will take us off the beaten path into a little-used part of the park with some great views. So dress warm, grab your hiking boots, and let's go on an adventure! This hike will be two miles long with an elevation gain of 300 feet.
Wednesday, December 21
3:30-5:30 p.m. — Winter Solstice Forest Bathing and Bonfire
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Celebrate the beginning of the darkest season of the year with a guided forest bathing walk. The Japanese practice of Shinrin-Yoku, also known as forest bathing, incorporates sensory experiences while walking slowly in nature and has been shown to provide well-being benefits. Join Park Naturalist and certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide Sara Holger on this immersive experience to welcome the winter season.
To sign up, call 507-312-2301, or email sara.holger@state.mn.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.