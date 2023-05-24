Friday, May 26
4-5 p.m. — Introduction to Geocaching
Meet at the Nature Store. Want to go on a treasure hunt? Using a little technology and the signals from satellites above, we will search for clues to find a cache hidden in the park. We'll be using the park's GPS units during the program. Avenza App users can download the park map ahead of time.
Saturday, May 27
10-11 a.m. — Nature Bracelets: Weaving with Natural Fibers
Meet in the amphitheater at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. The early Indigenous people of the region crafted tools from resources of the forest. Explore some of these early technologies, including how to transform plant fibers into twine. Participants will make a bracelet to take home.
1-2 p.m. — Nature Games at the Beach
Meet at the beach. Hey kids, come on down to the beach to play some games and learn about our natural world. All participants will win a prize!
2-3 p.m. — Snakes of the Blufflands
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Sixteen of Minnesota’s 17 kinds of snakes live in the Blufflands. Learn how we can live, work, and recreate and still conserve these awesome creatures.
6-7 p.m. — Whitewater’s POW Camp
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Did you know that Whitewater State Park was once home to German prisoners of war? Come learn about one of lesser-known parts of Minnesota’s history. What did they do here? Where did they go? What was life like being a prisoner? Did they cause mischief? Come find out.
Sunday, May 28
10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Intro to Trout Fishing
Meet at the South Picnic Area. This activity is designed to introduce you to trout fishing. Youngsters must be accompanied by an adult. All equipment provided. Bring your own bait; worms often work best. Fishing licenses and trout stamps are not required when fishing during the activity.
1-3 p.m. — Guided Forest Bathing Walk – Walk with Ease
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Join park naturalist and certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide Sara Holger for our monthly forest bathing walk at Whitewater State Park. These gentle walks incorporate mindfulness activities and meet standards for the Walk with Ease program of the Arthritis Foundation. To sign up, email sara.holger@state.mn.us, or call 507-312-2301.
1-2 p.m. — Bird Banding Demonstration
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Join Master Bird Bander Greg Munson at the visitor center bird feeders for close-up experiences with birds. Program participants will have the opportunity to handle and release birds after they have been caught in nets, studied, observed, and banded with an aluminum tag. In the event of rain, the program will be canceled.
6-7 p.m. — Live Peregrine Falcon
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. The Peregrine falcon has made a remarkable recovery. Jackie Fallon, with the Midwest Peregrine Society, will present this program, with a live Peregrine falcon, to help us understand the past, present, and future of Peregrine falcons in Whitewater and the Midwest.
If you need an accommodation, please contact Sara at sara.holger@state.mn.us or 507-312-2301, two weeks prior to the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.