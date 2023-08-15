Friday, August 18
6-7 p.m. — Geo Walk to Chimney Rock
Meet at the Chimney Rock Trailhead. On this hike, we will travel through time to learn about the geologic processes that formed the beautiful Whitewater River Valley. Find out how oceans, glaciers, and raging rivers have shaped this landscape. The hike will be 0.7 miles, with an elevation gain of 200 feet and uneven surfaces.
Saturday, August 19
2-3 p.m. — Into the Multiverse
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Did you know a handful of moss is home to thousands of microscopic creatures? Join a naturalist on an adventure into the hidden realms of the forest to explore the fantastic flora and fauna thriving in the secret microcosms of Whitewater State Park. Discover creatures that look like they came straight out of a horror movie. This short hike behind the visitor center will be fun for all ages.
4-5 p.m. — Snakes of the Blufflands
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Sixteen of Minnesota’s 17 kinds of snakes live in the Blufflands. Learn how we can live, work, and recreate and still conserve these awesome creatures.
8:30-9:30 p.m. — Bats of the Blufflands — Bat Count
Meet at the North Picnic Pavilion. Learn about Minnesota's bat population and the dreaded White Nose Syndrome that threatens their world. We will separate fact from fiction about these fascinating little animals. Program participants will aid in ongoing scientific research at the park by counting bats emerging from their daytime slumber.
