Friday, July 7
8-10 a.m. — Friday Foray — Exploring in the Whitewater WMA
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Join us for an early morning trip into the Whitewater Wildlife Management Area (WMA). During this program, we will learn about the WMA’s origins. We will explore a former farm site and learn how the valley made the transition from farmland to hunting land. Bring transportation. Hiking boots and pants are required.
1-2 p.m. — Nature Time at the Beach
Meet at the beach. Hey kids, come on down to the beach for fun activities to learn about nature at Whitewater State Park. Bring shoes that can get wet.
8:30-9:30 p.m. — Fireflies
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Instead of fireworks, come watch the fireflies. We'll learn about these amazing insects and why they are disappearing. Then we'll take a short hike to watch the fireflies in the park. Bring a flashlight.
Saturday, July 8
9-10 a.m. — Placing the Past: Visiting Whitewater's CCC Camp
Meet at the South Picnic Area. The young men of the Civilian Conservation Corps helped build Whitewater State Park during the 1930s. After long days working in the park, they would retire to the South Picnic area. During this program, we will visit the site of the former camp. We will learn about the layout of the camp and the daily routine of the enrollees.
1-3 p.m. — Archery in the Park
Meet at the Gooseberry Glen Picnic Area. This archery program provides hands-on instruction shooting a bow and arrow from certified instructors in a safe and supportive environment. Aim for family adventure with kid-friendly equipment designed for beginners ages eight and older. Children age 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Personal archery equipment is not allowed. All archery programs are free with a Minnesota State Parks vehicle entrance permit.
5-6 p.m. — Fish Printing
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. “Gyotaku” is the name for the ancient Japanese art of making prints of fish on paper. This method was also used by anglers who practiced catch and release fishing before cameras. Come try your hand at this art form while learning more about the fish that live in Southeast Minnesota. You’ll get to make a fish print to bring home.
Sunday, July 9
10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Intro to Trout Fishing
Meet at the South Picnic Area. This activity is designed to introduce you to trout fishing. Youngsters must be accompanied by an adult. All equipment provided. Bring your own bait; worms often work best. Fishing licenses and trout stamps are not required when fishing during the activity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.