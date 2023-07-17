Friday, July 21
1-2 p.m. — Nature Time at the Beach
Meet at the beach. Hey kids, come on down to the beach for fun activities to learn about nature at Whitewater State Park. Bring shoes that can get wet.
6-7 p.m. — Geo Walk at Chimney Rock
Meet at the Chimney Rock Trailhead. On this hike, we will travel through time to learn about the geologic processes that formed the beautiful Whitewater River Valley. Find out how oceans, glaciers, and raging rivers have shaped this landscape. Distance of the hike is 0.7 miles, with an elevation gain of 200 feet and including some uneven surfaces.
Saturday, July 22
9-10:30 a.m. — Make Your Own Walking Stick
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Come learn how to transform European buckthorn, an invasive species, into a handy walking stick. Participants will make their own walking sticks to take home and learn how to identify and prevent the spread of common invasive species in Minnesota.
12-1 p.m. — Picturing the Past
Meet at Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Whitewater has been around for over a hundred years. During the program, we will use pictures from the past to help tell the Whitewater Story.
1-2 p.m. — Nature Bracelets: Weaving with Natural Fibers
Meet in the amphitheater at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. The early Indigenous people of the region crafted tools from resources of the forest. Explore some of these early technologies, including how to transform plant fibers into twine. Participants will make a bracelet to take home.
3-4 p.m. — Catch a Butterfly
Meet at Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Come learn about our amazing butterflies. We will take a short walk to catch butterflies so we can observe them up close. Bring your own net if you have one or use one of the parks.
5-6 p.m. — Song Dogs of the Valley
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Have you ever heard eerie howling in the night? Coyotes, or song dogs, have received a bad reputation through history. Join a naturalist to discover the importance of coyotes, view and compare real fur pelts, make a take-home paw print craft, and go on a brief walk to learn their special traits.
8:30-9:30 p.m. — A Hardwoods Home Companion
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Be entertained by our naturalists during this fun program featuring music, skits, famous guests, and lots of laughter. It's the 18th season of A Hardwoods Home Companion. All ages will enjoy this entertaining program.
Sunday, July 23
10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Intro to Trout Fishing
Meet at the South Picnic Area. This activity is designed to introduce you to trout fishing. Youngsters must be accompanied by an adult. All equipment provided. Bring your own bait; worms often work best. Fishing licenses and trout stamps are not required when fishing during the activity.
If you need an accommodation, please contact Sara at sara.holger@state.mn.us or 507-312-2301, two weeks prior to the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.