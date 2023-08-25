Friday, September 1
2-3 p.m. — Introduction to Geocaching
Meet at the Nature Store. Want to go on a treasure hunt? Using a little technology and the signals from satellites above, we will search for clues to find a cache hidden in the park. We'll be using the park's GPS units during the program.
Saturday, September 2
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Baby Turtle Rescue Field Trip
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Each spring, turtles lay their eggs at a sand prairie site 20 miles from the park. Now, the baby turtles have hatched and must cross a busy road to reach the wetlands. You can help by assisting them across the road. Bring transportation. Space is limited. Reserve your space before September 1 by emailing sara.holger@state.mn.us or calling 507-312-2301.
2-3 p.m. — Catch a Butterfly
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Come learn about our amazing butterflies. We will take a short walk to catch butterflies so we can observe them up close. Bring your own net if you have one, or use one of the parks.
4-5 p.m. — Whitewater’s POW Camp
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Did you know that Whitewater State Park was once home to German prisoners of war? Come learn about one of the lesser-known parts of Minnesota’s history. What did they do here? Where did they go? What was life like being a prisoner? Did they cause mischief? Come find out.
7-8 p.m. — Beavers in the Valley
Meet at the South Picnic Area. Come learn all about nature's architects. We will learn about the adaptations that allow these amazing mammals to thrive in the Whitewater Valley. During the program, we will also take a short walk and look at the construction project currently underway.
Sunday, September 3
9-11 a.m. — Fossil Field Trip
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. On this trip, you will find and can keep fossils of animals that lived here hundreds of millions of years ago. They were on Earth long before the dinosaurs. Bring transportation.
1-2 p.m. — Snakes of the Blufflands
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Sixteen of Minnesota’s 17 kinds of snakes live in the Blufflands. Learn how we can live, work, and recreate and still conserve these awesome creatures.
6-7 p.m. — Live Peregrine Falcon
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. The Peregrine falcon has made a remarkable recovery. Jackie Fallon, with the Midwest Peregrine Society, will present this program with a live Peregrine falcon, to help us understand the past, present, and future of Peregrine falcons in Whitewater and the Midwest.
