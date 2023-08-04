Friday, August 11
1-2 p.m. — Nature Time at the Beach
Meet at the beach. Hey kids, come on down to the beach for fun activities to learn about nature at Whitewater State Park. Bring shoes that can get wet.
6-7 p.m. — Owls of Whitewater
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. We often hear them calling in the dark of night, but most of us are unfamiliar with the elusive creatures known as owls. At this program, you will learn how to identify the owls of Whitewater State Park by their calls as well as by their appearance and habitat needs. After a presentation, we’ll go call to the owls. This program is guaranteed to be a “hoot” for all ages.
Saturday, August 12
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Fossil Field Trip
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. On this trip, you will find, and can keep, fossils of animals that lived here hundreds of millions of years ago. They were on Earth long before the dinosaurs. Bring transportation.
3-4 p.m. — Medicine Forest Walk
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Join a naturalist on a short walk to explore some of the medicinal plants of the forest. Learn how many of the medicines synthetically made today originated from plants growing in our area. We'll also learn how the forest provides well-being benefits to all who walk among the trees.
8:30-9:30 p.m. — Perseid Meteor Shower
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Experience meteor whiplash during the best meteor shower of the year. Members of the Hiawatha Valley Astronomical Society will provide telescopes and expertise, rain or shine.
Sunday, August 13
10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Intro to Trout Fishing
Meet at the South Picnic Area. This activity is designed to introduce you to trout fishing. Youngsters must be accompanied by an adult. All equipment provided. Bring your own bait; worms often work best. Fishing licenses and trout stamps are not required when fishing during the activity.
If you need an accommodation, please contact Sara at sara.holger@state.mn.us or 507-312-2301, two weeks prior to the event.
