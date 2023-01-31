Saturday, February 4
10-11:30 a.m. — Snowshoe Saturdays
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Join us at the visitor center each Saturday in February for a winter walk. If there is enough snow, we'll snowshoe. Bring your own snowshoes, or use the park's during the program.
Wednesday, February 8
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — H.O.P. into the Park: A Walk Across Southeast Minnesota
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Join us for our monthly H.O.P. (Healthy Older People) into the Park program hosted by the Friends of Whitewater State Park. This month we welcome retired DNR Hydrologist Jeff Green to share a virtual tour of some of the coolest sites in southeast Minnesota. From springs to sinkholes, caves, and rock formations, you'll be fascinated by the unique geology of the Driftless Area.
Saturday, February 11
10-11:30 a.m. — Snowshoe Saturdays
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. See description from February 4.
Tuesday, February 14
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Valentine’s Day Forest Bathing Walk
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Spend this Valentine's Day in the winter woods. Join park naturalist and certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide Sara Holger on a gentle walk using our five senses to explore nature. If there is enough snow, we'll snowshoe. Bring your own snowshoes, or borrow the park's. To sign up, email sara.holger@state.mn.us, or call 507-312-2301.
Saturday, February 18
10-11:30 a.m. — Snowshoe Saturdays
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. See description from February 4.
Saturday, February 25
10-11:30 a.m. — Snowshoe Saturdays
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. See description from February 4.
