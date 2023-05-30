Friday, June 2
1-2 p.m. — Nature Time at the Beach
Meet at the beach. Hey kids, come on down to the beach for fun activities to learn about nature at Whitewater State Park. Bring shoes that can get wet.
Saturday, June 3
9 a.m. — Camouflage Creature Walk
Meet at the Whitewater Visitor Center. Hey kids, join a naturalist on a short walk to learn about camouflage and find hidden creatures along the trail.
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Fossil Field Trip
Meet at the Whitewater Visitor Center. During this program, we will go and look for ancient sea life that lived in the area hundreds of millions of years ago. We'll start with a brief introduction at the visitor center, then drive out of the park nine miles to hunt for fossils. Bring transportation.
1-2 p.m. — Nature Games at the Beach
Meet at the beach. Hey kids, join a naturalist down at the beach to play games and learn about nature in the park. Bring shoes that can get wet.
2-3 p.m. — Placing the Past: Visiting Whitewater's CCC Camp
Meet at the South Picnic Area. The young men of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) helped build Whitewater State Park during the 1930s. After long days working in the park, they would retire to the South Picnic area. During this program, we will visit the site of the former camp. We will learn about the layout of the camp and the daily routine of the enrollees.
Sunday, June 4
10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Intro to Trout Fishing
Meet at the South Picnic Area. This activity is designed to introduce you to trout fishing. Youngsters must be accompanied by an adult. All equipment provided. Bring your own bait; worms often work best. Fishing licenses and trout stamps are not required when fishing during the activity.
If you need an accommodation, please contact Sara at sara.holger@state.mn.us or 507-312-2301, two weeks prior to the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.