Friday, June 30
1-2 p.m. — Nature Time at the Beach
Meet at the beach. Hey, kids, come on down to the beach for fun activities to learn about nature at Whitewater State Park. Bring shoes that can get wet.
5-6 p.m. — Beavers in the Valley
Meet at the South Picnic Area. Come learn all about nature’s architects. We will learn about the adaptations that allow these amazing mammals to thrive in the Whitewater Valley. During the program, we will also take a short walk and look at the construction project currently underway.
Saturday, July 1
10-11:30 a.m. — Jelly Making Demonstration
Meet at the Nature Store. Ever had the urge to use some of those abundant wild berries to make your own jams and jellies? Learn the basics from Minnesota State Fair blue ribbon winner Chuck Kernler. Samples of jelly will be shared.
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Fossil Field Trip
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. During this program, we will go and look for ancient sea life that lived in the area hundreds of millions of years ago. We'll start with a brief introduction, then drive out of the park nine miles to hunt for fossils. Bring transportation.
2-3 p.m. — Whitewater’s German Prisoners of War
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Did you know that Whitewater State Park was once home to German Prisoners of War? Come learn about one of lesser-known parts of Minnesota’s history. What did they do here? Where did they go? What was life like being a prisoner? Did they cause mischief? Come find out.
3-4 p.m. — Bird Watching for Families
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Join a naturalist to learn about the birds of the Whitewater area. We’ll play a game and take a short walk to find stuffed birds hidden along the trail.
5-6 p.m. — Nature Journals
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Hey, kids! Want a chance to be like a real-life scientist? We’ll take a short walk and learn about how scientists use field journals to study nature. Make your own journal to take home.
Sunday, July 2
10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Intro to Trout Fishing
Meet at the South Picnic Area. This activity is designed to introduce you to trout fishing. Youngsters must be accompanied by an adult. All equipment provided. Bring your own bait; worms often work best. Fishing licenses and trout stamps are not required when fishing during the activity.
2-3 p.m. — Fish Printing
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Hey, kids, come learn about the fish of Minnesota and make your very own fish print to take home.
Monday, July 3
10-11 a.m. — Medicine Forest Walk
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Join a naturalist on a short walk to explore some of the medicinal plants of the forest. Learn how many of the medicines synthetically made today originated from plants growing in our area. We'll also learn how the forest provides well-being benefits to all who walk among the trees.
1-3 p.m. — Ghost Town Cemetery Field Trip
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Join a park naturalist for an auto tour of the Whitewater River Valley. We will visit a ghost town cemetery and learn about the natural and cultural history of the valley. Discover why three of the five villages in the valley were abandoned. Bring transportation.
If you need an accommodation, please contact Sara at sara.holger@state.mn.us or 507-312-2301, two weeks prior to the event.
