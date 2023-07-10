Friday, July 14
1-2 p.m. — Nature Time at the Beach
Meet at the beach. Hey kids, come on down to the beach for fun activities to learn about nature at Whitewater State Park. Bring shoes that can get wet.
2-3 p.m. — Intro to Geocaching
Meet at the Nature Store. Want to go on a treasure hunt? Using a little technology and the signals from satellites above, we will search for clues to find a cache hidden in the park. We'll be using the park's GPS units during the program.
Saturday, July 15
10-11 a.m. — Camouflage Creature Walk
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Hey kids, do you enjoy going on walks and finding cool things along the way? Come discover what true camouflage means as we take a short walk to find hidden taxidermy animals along the trail that use camouflage to protect themselves from predators.
1-2 p.m. — Mini Monsters
Meet at beach. Many small creatures live in Whitewater’s cold water streams and at the beach. Get wet and wild as we use nets to search for some of Whitewater’s miniature water monsters. Find out about the interesting critters we share the swimming hole with and what they tell us about water quality.
5-6 p.m. — Snakes of the Blufflands
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Sixteen of Minnesota’s 17 kinds of snakes live in the Blufflands. Learn how we can live, work, and recreate and still conserve these awesome creatures.
8:30-9:30 p.m. — Bats of the Blufflands
Meet at the North Picnic Pavilion. Learn about Minnesota's bat population and the dreaded White Nose Syndrome that threatens their world. We will separate fact from fiction about these fascinating little animals. Near the end of the program, we will try to see bats emerging from their daytime slumber.
Sunday, July 16
10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Intro to Trout Fishing
Meet at the South Picnic Area. This activity is designed to introduce you to trout fishing. Youngsters must be accompanied by an adult. All equipment provided. Bring your own bait; worms often work best. Fishing licenses and trout stamps are not required when fishing during the activity.
If you need an accommodation, please contact Sara at sara.holger@state.mn.us or 507-312-2301, two weeks prior to the event.
