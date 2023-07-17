Friday, July 28
1-2 p.m. — Nature Time at the Beach
Meet at the beach. Hey kids, come on down to the beach for fun activities to learn about nature at Whitewater State Park. Bring shoes that can get wet.
4-5 p.m. — Ghost Town Cemetery Field Trip
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Join a park naturalist for an auto tour of the Whitewater River Valley. We will visit a ghost town cemetery and learn about the natural and cultural history of the valley. Discover why three of the five villages in the valley were abandoned. Bring transportation.
Saturday, July 29
10-11 a.m. — Fish Printing
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. “Gyotaku” is the name for the ancient Japanese art of making prints of fish on paper. This method was also used by anglers who practiced catch-and-release fishing before cameras. Come try your hand at this art form while learning more about the fish that live in Southeast Minnesota. You’ll get to make a fish print to bring home.
1-3 p.m. — Archery in the Park
Meet at the Gooseberry Glen Picnic Area. This archery program provides hands-on instruction shooting a bow and arrow from certified instructors in a safe and supportive environment. Aim for family adventure with kid-friendly equipment designed for beginners ages eight and older. Children age 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Personal archery equipment is not allowed. All archery programs are free with a Minnesota State Parks vehicle entrance permit.
6-7 p.m. — Beavers in the Valley
Meet at the South Picnic Area. Come learn all about nature's architects. We will learn about the adaptations that allow these amazing mammals to thrive in the Whitewater Valley. During the program, we will also take a short walk and look at the construction project currently underway.
Sunday, July 30
10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Intro to Trout Fishing
Meet at the South Picnic Area. This activity is designed to introduce you to trout fishing. Youngsters must be accompanied by an adult. All equipment provided. Bring your own bait; worms often work best. Fishing licenses and trout stamps are not required when fishing during the activity.
1-3 p.m. — Guided Forest Bathing Walk — Walk with Ease
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Join park naturalist and certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide Sara Holger for our monthly forest bathing walk at Whitewater State Park. These gentle walks incorporate mindfulness activities and meet standards for the Walk with Ease program of the Arthritis Foundation. To sign up, email sara.holger@state.mn.us, or call 507-312-2301.
If you need an accommodation, please contact Sara at sara.holger@state.mn.us or 507-312-2301, two weeks prior to the event.
