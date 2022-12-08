8 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Whitewater River Valley Christmas Bird Count
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Join us for the 26th Annual Whitewater River Valley Christmas Bird Count. Participants will explore on foot for short walks and/or by car as they document wintering birds. Anyone with an interest in birds, regardless of birding experience, is invited to participate. Counters will meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center in Whitewater State Park at 8 a.m. What a great way to start the New Year! To sign up, email sara.holger@state.mn.us, or call 507-312-2301.
1-3 p.m. — First Day Hike — Winter Mindfulness Walk
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Celebrate the first day of 2023 with a sensory walk in the winter woods. Join Park Naturalist and Certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide Sara Holger to explore the winter landscape with your five senses. Experience the hidden beauty and wonders of the forest in winter. To sign up, email sara.holger@state.mn.us, or call 507-312-2301.
