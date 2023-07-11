From: Wisconsin DNR
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on July 11 announced a fee increase for many nonresident hunting and fishing licenses as a result of the final 2024-2025 budget enacted by Governor Tony Evers last week.
The fee changes range from $5-$40 and are only for nonresidents. Licenses for the 2023-2024 season are valid through March 31, 2024. The last time license fees for residents or nonresidents increased was 2005.
New nonresident hunting fees:
- Annual small game: $90
- Five-day small game: $60
- Deer: $200
- Archery and crossbow: $165
- Turkey: $65
- Furbearing animal: $165
New nonresident fishing fees
- Individual one-day: $15
- Individual annual: $55
- Individual four-day: $29
- Individual 15-day: $33
- Family annual: $70
- Family 15-day: $45
New nonresident combination license fees
- Conservation patron: $620
- Sports license: $295
Hunting and fishing licenses can be purchased online via gowild.wi.gov, any DNR Service Center or from an authorized sales agent location.
