From: Wisconsin DNR

 

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on July 11 announced a fee increase for many nonresident hunting and fishing licenses as a result of the final 2024-2025 budget enacted by Governor Tony Evers last week.

The fee changes range from $5-$40 and are only for nonresidents. Licenses for the 2023-2024 season are valid through March 31, 2024. The last time license fees for residents or nonresidents increased was 2005.

 

New nonresident hunting fees: 

  • Annual small game: $90
  • Five-day small game: $60
  • Deer: $200
  • Archery and crossbow: $165
  • Turkey: $65
  • Furbearing animal: $165

New nonresident fishing fees

  • Individual one-day: $15
  • Individual annual: $55
  • Individual four-day: $29
  • Individual 15-day: $33
  • Family annual: $70
  • Family 15-day: $45

New nonresident combination license fees

  • Conservation patron: $620
  • Sports license: $295

Hunting and fishing licenses can be purchased online via gowild.wi.gov, any DNR Service Center or from an authorized sales agent location