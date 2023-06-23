The Winona Outdoor Collaborative is presenting a program in the Nature Center at Merrick State Park at 7 p.m. on July 8 about wildflowers, prairies, and pollinators. After a brief discussion, everyone will move to one of five different stations with different activities at each station, including wildflower watercolors, a build-a-flower game, a field observer hike with a naturalist to find wildflowers in nature, a land art hike with a naturalist where participants use dead and down material to make impermanent art that we'll disperse at the end of the program, and a stained glass, plant press activity. The activities are scalable for varying ability levels and ages, so this will be a very family-friendly, inclusive program that anyone can attend and enjoy. They will keep the naturalist hikes to a maximum of 15 people and offer a few different hiking tour times throughout the program so as many people can take this hike. The program is free, but a current state park pass is required for your vehicle.
Latest News
- Drought expands; some rain expected this weekend
- Healthy Families Winona celebrates new staff to support children, parents
- Mohan elected VP in statewide clerks association
- Schewes capped Steamboat Days Captain and First Mate
- Deadline for HomeHelpMN mortgage assistance
- Polish visitors say dziękuję (thank you)
- Health care directive informational program July 11
- Free infant CPR and choking class July 11
Most Popular
Articles
- Why the Driftless National Park proposal was scrapped
- Kingsbury, Madeline Jane
- New plan for downtown hotel, apartments?
- Special ed. provider eyes mall purchase
- Winona Steamboat Days 2023 Grande Parade lineup
- Police blotter
- Tree of Heaven and spotted lanternfly spreading to SE MN
- Pedestrian killed in train collision
- Steamboat Days Treasure Hunt winners
- State freezes tuition, offers free tuition for some at WSU, Southeast
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.