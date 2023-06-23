The Winona Outdoor Collaborative is presenting a program in the Nature Center at Merrick State Park at 7 p.m. on July 8 about wildflowers, prairies, and pollinators. After a brief discussion, everyone will move to one of five different stations with different activities at each station, including wildflower watercolors, a build-a-flower game, a field observer hike with a naturalist to find wildflowers in nature, a land art hike with a naturalist where participants use dead and down material to make impermanent art that we'll disperse at the end of the program, and a stained glass, plant press activity. The activities are scalable for varying ability levels and ages, so this will be a very family-friendly, inclusive program that anyone can attend and enjoy. They will keep the naturalist hikes to a maximum of 15 people and offer a few different hiking tour times throughout the program so as many people can take this hike. The program is free, but a current state park pass is required for your vehicle. 