Willet Hauser honored for restoration work in Philly

Associated Crafts & Willet Hauser Architectural Glass, Inc., America’s premier stained glass studio, is proud to announce that they have received the Preservation Achievement Award from the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia.
Each year the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia presents the Preservation Achievement Awards to a select group of individuals, organizations, and businesses for projects from throughout the Philadelphia region which exemplify outstanding achievement in the field of historic preservation. Associated Crafts & Willet Hauser is proud to announce it has received the 2022 Preservation Achievement Award for the studio’s work on preserving and restoring the First Unitarian Church of Philadelphia’s “Isaiah” window by famed American stained glass artist, John LaFarge. This award is shared with First Unitarian Church of Philadelphia, Friends of 2125 Chestnut Street, and Fairmount Park Conservancy.
This beautiful Rose Window has tracery, consisting of overlapping arcs like flower petals. The central section’s subject is the Old Testament prophet Isaiah, whose pose LaFarge based on Michelangelo’s fresco of the prophet on the Sistine Chapel ceiling. During the early 90s, the window in its entirety was slated for repair. The undertaking was underestimated and only the outermost petals had been restored with the central section slated for preservation at another time. The central section of the Rose was moved into storage. Twenty-eight years later, an anonymous donor came forward and funded the completion of the window. After an exhaustive search, the church chose Associated Crafts & Willet Hauser Architectural Glass, Inc., (ACWH) located in Winona, to complete the project.
Work began as a preservation effort, but after the discovery of significant metal fatigue throughout the lead-came matrix, it turned into a restoration effort. Its restoration was highly complex and unusually demanding because of its deteriorated state and LaFarge’s complex multi-layered working method.
The team, led by Master Craftswoman Cassy Krueger worked meticulously for three months on this project to rebuild the window. ACWH’s director of art development and a leading conservation painter, Kathy Jordan conserved and brought back the lost painted detail of the face of Isaiah.
“It was a tremendous opportunity to be able to bring this historic window back into viewing after a 28-year-long hiatus,” Krueger said about working on the piece. “An entire generation of this congregation will be able to see this beautiful window in its entirety for the first time.”
Associated Crafts & Willet Hauser have been proudly producing stained glass since 1898. Their windows can be found in churches and historic buildings in all 50 states and 14 foreign countries.
To learn more about Associated Crafts & Willet Hauser Architectural Glass, Inc. head to https://acwh.io/preservation-award-22, email Marketing Coordinator Amanda Steine at amanda.steine@willethauser.com, or call 800-533-3960.
