The Winona County Historical Society (WCHS) presents a Partner in History Program: The Willet – Hauser Story on Thursday, April 20, at 12 p.m. in Wanek Hall at the Winona County History Center.
Garrick Holey, vice president of production, will share the story of how the Hauser Art Glass Company was formed in Winona by James E. Hauser in response to the need to repair neglected stained glass in the wake of WWII rationing. Learn more about the birth of Winona’s stained glass industry and the other even older companies, like Willet, that joined in from across the nation.
On Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., swing into banks, churches, businesses, museums, and more to learn about the amazing stained glass heritage of Winona. This is a self-guided tour that can be enjoyed in any order. Guidebooks are on sale now and the day of the tour and are your ticket into the 11 participating sites. Stops include St. Mary’s Parish, Watkins Administration Building, First Congregational Church, Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka (opening at 10 a.m.), Merchants Bank, WNB Financial, Wesley United Methodist, Polish Museum (displaying over 30 historic windows!), and the History Center. Associated Crafts & Willet Hauser will be giving studio tours. The Winona Art Center will feature area glass artists and demonstrations along with having their old church windows to view. There is so much to explore.
Learn more at winonahistory.org, call 507-454-2723, or stop in the Winona County History Center, open daily, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
