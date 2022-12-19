Pictured from left are Jada Durham, Winhaven assistant manager; Amanda Pflughoeft-Job, property manager; bakers and residents Edith Whitmore and Mary Pozanc; Katrina Scoville, FCC donor engagement and events specialist; and Ellen Hongerholt, FCC director of advancement.
Residents of Winhaven Court fundraise all year long with bake sales to provide gift cards for children, adults, and families served by Family & Children's Center (FCC). The residents and bakers raised $1,000 for FCC's Holiday Giving program in 2022. A celebration of the contribution was held on December 15 at Winhaven. The contribution will be distributed to clients served by FCC.
Other bakers not pictured are Sue Wobig, Blanche Dammen, Jackie Konkel, Barb Appel, Elizabeth Schuth, Audrey Johnson, Mary Thoman, Nancey Toulou, Jannette Pflughoeft, Karen Dworschak, and Barb Hesch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.