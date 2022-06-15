The Winona Senior High School baseball team won the Section 1AAA championship last Wednesday, beating Byron High School and advancing to the state tournament for the first time since 1991.
In the first round of the state tourney, the Winhawks were set to face second-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s School after press time on Tuesday. A victory would send the Winona boys on to face the winner of Grand Rapids versus Mahtomedi on Wednesday afternoon in Chaska, Minn.
