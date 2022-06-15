Winona Senior High School was well represented at the state track and field championship last week, with several students making state and two Winhawks earning podium finishes.
Devin Filzen won the boys wheelchair shot put, school officials said. He finished second in the boys wheelchair 200-meter dash with a time of 36.79 seconds, less than one second behind first place; he was second in the 800-meter race, and came in third in the 100-meter dash, the state high school league reported.
Meanwhile, Mandy Duellman won the girls shot put with a throw of 39 feet and 3.75 inches, beating the next closest competitor by four inches.
Shay Berlin-Burns took ninth in girls shot put with a throw of 34 feet 10.75 inches. Myles Rasmussen took 16th in the boys 1600-meter run, and a girls 4-by-800 relay team of Calla Pike, Ava Pike, Faith Quinn, and Anna Gilmer took 12th place in the final.
