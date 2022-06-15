Winhawks softball finishes 2nd in state championship

The Winona Senior High School softball team cruised into the state championship game last week, shutting out Ricori and Chisago Lakes in the first two rounds before falling to Mankato West in the final.
In the first round last Thursday morning, the Winhawks broke open the scoring with four runs in the first inning against Ricori. Grace Fricke scored four RBIs and two runs, Olivia Poulin notched two RBIs and one run, and Macy McNally had an RBI and two runs. Pitcher Makayla Steffes struck out 11 batters, and the Winhawks scored five more runs in the fourth and sixth innings to seal the victory.
Last Thursday evening, pitcher Ava Hamsund also delivered a shutout for the Winhawks versus Chisago Lakes, striking out five batters and allowing just two hits in 23 at-bats. Chisago Lakes pitcher Ashley Mandell held the Winhawks to only five hits, but the Winona girls capitalized on them, with Steffes, McNally, Fricke, and pinch runner Jillian Fitzgerald all scoring runs. In a great two-way performance, Hamsund also scored two RBIs and went 2-for-3 at the plate. With Chisago Lakes unable to crack Hamsund’s pitching, Winona cashed in on an early lead to win 4-0.
The championship game last Friday was a close one. After Mankato West scored first, Winona tied it up 1-1 in the second inning, with Alma Johnson batting in a run from Kayla Robinson, but then Mankato West scored again to hold a 2-1 lead after the third. The Winhawks got some chances — with seven hits on the game to Mankato’s eight — but were unable to score. In the bottom of the sixth, Mankato West added three more runs. That was enough to win 5-1 after a scoreless seventh from the Winhawks.
