The city of Winona is seeking public feedback on its community center-public safety building project, a proposal to demolish the East Rec Center (ERC) and build a new police-fire station and community center, which would provide a new space for the ERC and the city’s senior center, the Winona Friendship Center.
There are two opportunities for public comment on the proposal. First, an online comment form is available now through 4 p.m. on June 29 at tinyurl.com/453fn8ez. Second, the city will hold a public hearing at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, July 5, at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers on the third floor of city hall, 207 Lafayette Street in Winona.
More information about the project is available at tinyurl.com/59s7w5td and tinyurl.com/55p8wkwa.
