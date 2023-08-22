Winona Adult Literacy will be hosting open houses for their returning ESL students and any new students. Students will be able to register and get ready for classes. Light refreshments will be provided. Please join us on Tuesday, September 5, from 5-7 p.m. at Winona Senior High School, 901 Gilmore Avenue, in rooms 203 and 204, or on Wednesday, September 6, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Winona Public Library, 151 West Fifth Street.
Regular classes will begin on September 7. Here is our regular ESL class schedule:
- AM ESL intermediate/advanced (online): Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
- AM ESL beginner/intermediate (online): Mondays through Thursdays, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
- AM ESL beginner/intermediate (in-person): Mondays through Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Winona Public Library, second floor
- PM ESL beginner/intermediate/advanced (in-person): Mondays and Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m., Winona Senior High School, rooms 203 and 204
- Rushford ESL (in-person): Thursdays, 5-7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 110 South Mill Street
