Winona Adult Literacy will be starting up their GED services on September 5. Students can choose from the following schedule:
AM GED: Wednesdays, 9-11 a.m., Maplewood Townhomes Community Center, 1756 Kraemer Drive
PM GED: Tuesdays, 6-8 p.m., MSCS room 313, 1250 Homer Road
Online GED: Mondays, 6-8 p.m., MSCS room 313, 1250 Homer Road
For more information or questions, please contact Chris Dahlke at 507-494-0924 or chris.dahlke@winona.k12.mn.us.
