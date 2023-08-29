From: Winona Parks and Recreation
Thanks to a generous donation by the Shirley and Will Oberton family, an exhilarating new play space is on the horizon for mountain bike enthusiasts in Bluffside Park as plans for a bicycle skills playground are realized.
Patrick Menton, Winona’s parks and facilities director, says, “This incredible donation from the Oberton family is driven by a shared enthusiasm for cycling and playing outdoors. The donation will be used to provide an invigorating play space for beginner riders plus an area for riders to stay engaged as they improve.”
Menton added, “There will be three distinct ride hubs of varying ability that will offer a circuit course brimming with rollers, banked turns, jumps, and drops. The range of riders who will benefit will be from four-year-olds on balance bikes, to Winona’s youth mountain bike team, to the people riding [full suspension] bikes; there will be something for everyone.”
Alicia Lano, Winona’s recreation coordinator overseeing the Bluffs Traverse trail project, says, “The bike park aligns with the vision laid out in the 2020 Bluffside Park Trails Plan, which slated the area within the western stretch of the High and Low Rollers for the placement of technical trail features. The play space will be situated in between the High and Low Rollers and will not impede the current trail that provides access to Stone Circle and back from Holzinger Lodge. This bike park complements the trails already being installed.”
The endeavor doesn’t conclude with construction; regular maintenance is essential to preserve the park’s quality. Through a partnership with Winona Area Mountain Bikers (WAMB), dedicated volunteers will play a crucial role in the park’s upkeep, from trail cleanup to reshaping features.
For more information, find us on Facebook @winonaparkandrec, @RecreationWinona, www.cityofwinona.com, or call 507-457-8258.
