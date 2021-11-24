The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of their 2021 Business Awards at their monthly Network Nite hosted by Merchants Bank on November 11. The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce gives out three business awards every year to business who excel in different areas; the categories vary by year. The 2021 award categories are: Business of the Year, sponsored by Hawkins Ash CPAs; Small Business of the Year, sponsored by Chrysler Winona and Sugar Loaf Ford Lincoln; and an Innovation Award, sponsored by Watlow.
These awards were open to all sizes and types of businesses that are chamber members in good standing. The winners will be honored with their awards, including a special video feature, at the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet and Awards Ceremony on Friday, January 28, 2022.
For more information on the banquet visit www.winonachamber.com.
The winner of the 2021 Innovation Award is Minnesota State College Southeast, who was chosen for finding innovative ways to service the rapidly changing needs of their students and business partners and for developing new courses and new machinery to assist with those changing needs.
The winner of the 2021 Small Business of the Year is Hart Country Meats & Market, they were chosen for their exceptional customer service, innovation, professional outreach, and leadership.
The winner of the 2021 Business of the Year is Watlow. They were chosen for their demonstrated excellence in the areas of economic development, quality workplace, environmental stewardship, community engagement, and continued business success.
Another award has been added to the chamber’s repertoire for 2021 as well, not mentioned at Merchants Bank Network Nite: the Main Street Business of the Year Award, sponsored by WNB Financial.
The winner of the 2021 Main Street Business of the Year is Island City Brewing Co. They were chosen for their customer service, community support and involvement, leadership, commitment, and innovation.
The Main Street Business of the Year will also be honored at the Chamber’s Annual Banquet and Awards with their video feature and award.
