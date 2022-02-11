The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce held their Annual Banquet and Awards Ceremony on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Visions Event Center. The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce gives out four business awards every year to business who excel in different areas, as well as Lifetime Membership Awards, Volunteer of the Year Awards, and a Retiring Board Chair Award.
The 2021 business award categories are: Business of the Year - sponsored by Hawkins Ash CPAs, Small Business of the Year - sponsored by Chrysler Winona and Sugar Loaf Ford Lincoln, Main Street Business of the Year - sponsored by WNB Financial, and an Innovation Award - sponsored by Watlow.
The winner of the 2021 Innovation Award is Minnesota State College Southeast, who was chosen for finding innovative ways to service the rapidly changing needs of their students and business partners and for developing new courses and new machinery to assist with those changing needs.
The winner of the 2021 Main Street Business of the Year is Island City Brewing Co. They were chosen for their community support, community involvement, customer service, leadership, commitment to making downtown more vibrant, and innovation.
The winner of the 2021 Small Business of the Year is Hart Country Meats & Market, they were chosen for their exceptional customer service, innovation, professional outreach, and leadership.
The winner of the 2021 Business of the Year is Watlow, they were chosen for their demonstrated excellence in the areas of economic development, quality workplace, environmental stewardship, community engagement, and continued business success.
The Chamber also gives out Lifetime Membership Awards to retiring business community leaders, Volunteer of the Year Awards to those who have went above and beyond with the Chamber, as well as a Retiring Board Chair Award to the Chamber Board Chair from that year.
Lifetime Memberships were awarded to Garry Watts, WA Group; Mark Peterson, Winona County Historical Society; and Ken Bittner, Thrivent Financial and longtime chamber ambassador. They were all chosen for their years of support and in celebration of their retirement.
Volunteer of the Year awards were given to Dave Erickson of Northwestern Mutual for his continued work with the Chamber’s Agribusiness Committee and Public Policy Committee and to Jordan Frederick of Merchants Bank for his continued work with the Chamber’s Ambassadors Committee, Agribusiness Committee, and Young Professionals.
The Retiring Board Chair award was given to Mike Charron of Hope Lutheran High School for his service and dedication to the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce and their board.
