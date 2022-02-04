Results from the Winona Bird Club’s Christmas Bird Count are in.
On the Saturday before Christmas, 26 birders grabbed binoculars, a species list, and a map before heading out to look for birds. Each year since 1961 the Winona Bird Club has participated in the Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count. The Winona circle covers an area that straddles the Minnesota-Wisconsin border, divided this year into 15 routes. Field observers covered over 388 miles, listing every bird they sighted. Meanwhile, six feeder-watchers checked their feeders several times a day to record the highest number of each species seen. The participants shared their findings at the end of the day in an online meeting.
Compilers for circles all over the country submit their data to state editors who may request documentation for unusual or out-of-season birds. The National Audubon Society and state ornithological societies maintain databases of the findings for study by researchers and interested birders. The data from such a long-running citizen science project yields invaluable information on changes in bird populations and migration patterns.
Birds observed in the Winona circle on Dec. 12, 2021
Species — total of both states - Minnesota total - Wisconsin total
Canada goose — 216 - 214 - 2
Trumpeter swan — 27 - 18 - 9
Gadwall — Seen during count week but not on count day
Mallard — 262 - 232 - 30
Pintail — 1 - 1 - 0
Ring-necked duck — 55 - 0 - 55
Wild turkey — 5 - 5 - 0
Double-crested cormorant — 6 - 0 - 6
Turkey vulture — 1 - 1 - 0
Osprey — 1 - 0 - 1
Golden eagle — 1 - 1 - 0
Sharp-shinned hawk — 2 - 2 - 0
Cooper's hawk — 1 - 0 - 1
Bald eagle — 150 - 75 - 75
Red-tailed hawk — 29 - 17 - 12
Rough-legged hawk — 15 - 7 - 8
American coot — 2 - 2 - 0
Ring-billed gull — 1 - 0 - 1
Rock dove — 623 - 583 - 40
Mourning dove — 70 - 60 - 10
Great horned owl — 1 - 0 - 1
Barred owl — 1 - 0 - 1
Red-headed woodpecker — 1 - 1 - 0
Red-bellied woodpecker — 34 - 21 - 13
Downy woodpecker — 84 - 51 - 33
Hairy woodpecker — 27 - 9 - 18
Northern flicker — 1 - 1 - 0
Pileated woodpecker — 5 - 2 - 3
American kestrel — 13 - 11 - 2
Peregrine falcon — 1 - 1 - 0
Northern shrike — 2 - 1 - 1
Blue jay — 71 - 53 - 18
American crow — 375 - 230 - 145
Black-capped chickadee — 244 - 164 - 80
Tufted titmouse — 29 - 25 - 4
Red-breasted nuthatch — 2 - 2 - 0
White-breast nuthatch — 106 - 71 - 35
Eastern bluebird — 2 - 2 - 0
American robin — 38 - 31 - 7
European starling — 1054 - 755 - 299
Cedar waxwing — 173 - 168 - 5
Yellow-rumped warbler — 1 - 0 - 1
American tree sparrow — 115 - 78 - 37
Chipping sparrow — 2 - 0 - 2
Dark-eyed junco — 432 - 231 - 201
Northern cardinal — 47 - 28 - 19
House finch — 92 - 39 - 53
Purple finch — 4 - 2 - 2
American goldfinch — 110 - 64 - 46
House sparrow — 1065 - 781 - 284
Total individuals — 5606 - 4046 - 1560
Total species — 48 - 39 - 9
