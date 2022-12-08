The Winona Area Crime Stoppers annual meeting was held on December 6 at the Family Restaurant in Winona.
The election of officers for the year 2023 resulted in the reelection of Wayne Valentine, of Winona, as chairman; Walt Kelley, of Winona, as vice-chairman; Dean Beckman, of Winona, as treasurer; and David Eckert, of Minnesota City, as secretary.
Rewards continued to be made throughout the year for tips leading to the conviction of various crimes that were committed throughout the county.
Crime Stoppers is a program that involves the public, the news media, and the county law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime. It provides anonymity to people reporting information and provides a reward for information that leads to the arrest and formal charging of offenders. Winona Area Crime Stoppers is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and is funded entirely through tax-deductible donations from private citizens and area businesses.
Individuals can call the tip line 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and leave their information with the officer in charge. The local phone number is 507-457-6530. Individuals can also make use of the website at www.winonaareacrimestoppers.com and have access to the tip line. Regardless of which way is chosen, those offering tips remain anonymous.
Crime Stoppers encourages the public to provide information by offering a cash reward. When a call is received for Crime Stoppers at the Law Enforcement Center, it is logged in with the date, time, and a brief summary of the caller's information. There is no pressure for the caller to reveal his or her identity. If a caller's information results in a conviction, arrangements are made for the caller to receive a cash reward. The amount that is rewarded is determined by the type of crime that was committed. Information on any unsolved crime is welcomed.
The best tips to report are those that are factual and that can be substantiated. These include names, dates, and times of a crime, the positive identification of a suspect, the license plate number of any vehicle involved, identifiable characteristics of any suspects, and the personal knowledge of any crime.
The Board of Directors meets on the first Tuesday of the month at the Family Restaurant with the meeting beginning at 8 a.m. The time, date, and location (especially if a change is taking place) are announced in the local paper. If you are interested in becoming a board member, an application form may be obtained at the Law Enforcement Center or by attending a meeting. The application will be considered by the Board at its monthly meeting.
