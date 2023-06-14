School board member Jim Schul says that the Winona Area Learning Center (WALC) graduation is one of his favorite events of the school year.
It’s easy to see why.
The WALC celebrated its Class of 2023 on Wednesday afternoon with a small ceremony filled with personal touches, school traditions, and lots of hugs and love.
In an address to the graduates and their families and friends, Dr. Annette K. Freiheit shared a favorite quote from St. Jerome: “Good, better, best. Never let it rest. 'Til your good is better and your better is best.”
Schul also spoke, congratulating the graduates on all they have accomplished.
Eleven graduates chose to take part in the ceremony, but the WALC listed 34 total graduates in its program. The graduation rate has been on the rise at the school in recent years, climbing from 17.9% in 2020 to 34.4% in 2021 and 60.8% in 2022.
The WALC offers a “second chance at learning” for students in the district and is built on cooperation, connection, and community among students and staff.
That connection was apparent on Wednesday. After school counselor Kerry Thesing read off their name, the graduates got to take part in a beloved WALC graduation tradition by ringing the gong before receiving their diploma from principal Jolene Danca. After all had received their diplomas, the graduates then went through a line of the WALC staff members. This part of the ceremony took longer than any other as students and staff shared hugs, smiles, words of affirmation, and a few tears.
All WALC graduates receive a diploma from Winona Senior High School and can take part in the WSHS commencement ceremony at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Paul Giel Field.
