Winona Area Youth Wrestling invites any boy or girl in grade 1-8 who is interested in learning how to wrestle and have fun doing it to join. The program is designed to introduce and enhance wrestling skills as well as improve coordination and motor skills. The sport of wrestling incorporates athletic movement shown to improve performance in many other sports.
Practices will be held at the Warrior Warehouse, located on the West side of the Winona Mall in the space formerly occupied by The Batter’s Box, every Wednesday from 4:45-6 p.m. beginning on January 12 and finishing at the end of March. The goals are to learn the basics of wrestling, get some great exercise, and have fun.
The cost is $25 for the season. Scholarships are available. First two practices are free for any boy or girl who would like to give wrestling a try. Questions, concerns, or suggestions can be directed to Bill Schmidt at 507-454-5277 or williamaschmidt@yahoo.com.
