Beginning September 9 and running through October 30, the Winona Arts Center (WAC) will celebrate 60 years as Winona’s Home for the Arts. A busy schedule of films, concerts, classes, workshops, and more have been planned (see the website for more details: www.winonaarts.org). The celebration will be highlighted by a retrospective of works by local artists on display in its gallery over those 60 years, along with a timeline of important dates for WAC and the community.
An opening reception will be held on Sunday, September 11, from 3-5 p.m. All are welcome. The show can also be enjoyed during normal gallery hours, Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m. and Sundays from 1-4 p.m.
The timeline starts in December 1962, when the Winona Art Group, local art enthusiasts who’d been gathering for years at different locations, decided to take a huge step and create a home for themselves. They purchased the German Presbyterian Church built in 1864 and located at the edge of Winona’s downtown. That building continues to grace the corner of Fifth and Franklin streets and is now the oldest surviving wooden church building in Southern Minnesota. And the building and the Winona Arts Center, the successor organization of the Winona Art Group, don’t just survive . . they thrive. So please join us in celebrating our great and thriving arts community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.