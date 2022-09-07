Habitat preservation will be celebrated in the Winona Bird Club’s program, “Citizen Science 1987-2022,” on Wednesday, September 7, at 7 p.m. at the Winona Friendship Center. Richie Swanson will narrate a PowerPoint program and champion all the myriad ways bird club members have worked for conservation at Prairie Island, Lake Park, Aghaming Park, the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, and Trempealeau Refuge.
The bird club instigated the nature trail and trail guide at Prairie Island and created an education curriculum that called attention to the dry sand prairie remnant there, one of the most endangered ecosystems in Minnesota. It also opened communication between the Minnesota Land Trust and the city that will hopefully provide wise management of the park’s natural resources.
The bird club also helped initiate a cooperative management agreement between the city and Upper Miss Refuge to protect Aghaming Park, home of swamp white oaks, older than the locks and dams and historic breeding grounds of waning species: the black tern, yellow-crowned night heron, red-shouldered hawk, cerulean warbler, and the cavity-nesting namesake of the footpath we call Prothonotary Trail, the prothonotary warbler.
The bird club has maintained purple martin houses at Lake Park for decades and has submitted nest data to Project Martin Watch —a program that generates research and innumerable scientific publications. Club members have poured passion into the Friends of Trempealeau Refuge and helped create the refuge’s Outdoor Wonders Learning Center. They have also commandeered Sandhill Crane Counts and Christmas Bird Counts, the oldest bird monitoring project in the United States.
Swanson will celebrate nest stories from his current efforts for the Red-headed Woodpecker Recovery Project and his past history with Breeding Bird Censuses, which documented cerulean warblers at an Upper Miss Refuge floodplain forest and helped a habitat acquisition. We invited the public to attend and share cookies and coffee after a brief business meeting.
