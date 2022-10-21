The next regular meeting of the Winona Bird Club will be held on Wednesday, November 2, at 7 p.m. at the Winona Friendship Center, 251 Main Street, Winona. There will be a presentation on “Winter Feeder Birds” by Dan Jackson. Mr. Jackson has been an outdoorsman for most of his life. He grew up in the Coulee region around La Crosse, Wis., and has lived in rural Chaseburg, Wis., for over 25 years. During that time, he has been an avid birder and more recently a wildlife photographer and dragonfly researcher. He has birded throughout Wisconsin, the Midwest, and elsewhere in the United States, and a few places around the world when opportunities arose.
The meeting is open to the public while the club also invites new members to join. Annual membership is $20 for individuals or $30 for families. The club would appreciate that dues are sent to Kathy Glowzcewski, 60 Warren Court, Winona, MN 55987 or paid at the meeting. Dues support costs related to hosting presentations.
In addition, with dues collected, the club provides one scholarship annually for a youth to attend camp at the Eagle Bluff Environmental Center outside of Lanesboro. This year, the Club is proud to announce the recipient was Kinley Kugel. Kinley will speak at the November meeting before the “Winter Feeder Birds” presentation.
The next event for the club will be the annual bird count to take place on Saturday, December 17. More details will be available on the club’s social media; search for “Winona Bird Club” on Facebook.
