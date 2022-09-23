The Winona Bird Club will host a nature walk at Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday, October 1, 2022. The walk is open to the public and will begin at 9 a.m. from the observation platform and Pine Creek Dike. Spotting scopes will be provided. We will view waterfowl for about an hour, and then walk Pine Creek Dike until 12 p.m.
The club also would like to encourage new members to join. In addition to an appreciation of birds, the club has a proud history of protecting and preserving habitat for all wildlife. For example, the club was an early advocate of cleaning up Lake Winona back in the 1960s, and it called attention to Prairie Island’s dry sand prairie remnant, one of the most endangered ecosystems in Minnesota. Everyone is welcome, whether new to birdwatching or more seasoned, or simply interested in enjoying wildlife in nature. The club provides an opportunity to share experiences amongst people interested in acting on the climate crisis at our local level.
Upcoming events of interest would be the November meeting on Wednesday, November 2, at 7 p.m. The guest speaker will be Dan Jackson who will present on winter feeder birds. The annual bird count will take place on Saturday, December 17. More details will be available on the club’s social media: facebook.com/groups/1658545114388610/.
