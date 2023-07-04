Broadway (Sixth Street) and Gilmore Avenue will be closed at South Baker Street, starting on July 10, 2023, and ending on July 24, 2023. Detour routes for both streets are planned to be Cummings Street to Sioux Street on Fifth Street.
